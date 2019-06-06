Cboe Global Markets : Avalara Prices 3.59M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$69.40/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/6/2019 3:20:24 AM

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,594,769 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered by Avalara, at a price to the public of $69.40 per share. The offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of 3.0 million shares. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Avalara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 539,215 shares of common stock at the public offering price.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering, with BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley also acting as book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Stifel and William Blair are acting as co-managers.