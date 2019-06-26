Cboe Global Markets : BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Launches ~9.98M Shaer Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholder

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/26/2019 3:13:15 PM

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ('BJ's' or the 'Company') (NYSE:BJ) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,977,024 shares of its common stock by CVC Beacon LP, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on Form S-1. BJ's will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholder and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.