MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Launches ~9.98M Shaer Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholder

0
06/26/2019 | 04:57pm EDT
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Launches ~9.98M Shaer Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholder

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/26/2019 3:13:15 PM

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ('BJ's' or the 'Company') (NYSE:BJ) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,977,024 shares of its common stock by CVC Beacon LP, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on Form S-1. BJ's will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholder and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 20:56:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 29,53
P/E ratio 2020 24,49
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,79x
Capitalization 12 001 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 001
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.87%48 791
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%43 863
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.87%27 447
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.47%24 780
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%21 877
