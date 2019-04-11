Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Bad News For Stores, Good News For This ETF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:43pm EDT
Bad News For Stores, Good News For This ETF

ETF Professor 4/11/2019 12:05:35 PM

More and more, investors are hearing about the rise of e-commerce and online retail sales. Related to that theme, investors are hearing more about the demise of brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Earlier this year, it was reported that in just the first seven weeks of the year, 2,200 physical stores were shuttered, but some analysts expect that number to increase in exponential fashion.

What Happened

Issuers of exchange traded funds are hip to the shift of retail sales from stores to computers, smartphones and tablets. The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSE: EMTY) is designed to benefit from the decline of the brick-and-mortar retailer.

EMTY, which debuted in November 2017, 'seeks capital appreciation from the decline of bricks-and-mortar retailers through short exposure (-1x) to the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index,' according to ProShares.

Why It's Important

'An estimated 75,000 stores that sell clothing, electronics and furniture will close by 2026, when online shopping is expected to make up 25 percent of retail sales, according to UBS,' reports The Washington Post.

EMTY's underlying index requires member firms to generate at least half their revenue from retail sales while mandating that 75 percent of those sales take place in physical stores.

'[UBS] analysts said the closures would affect a broad variety of retailers, affecting an estimated 21,000 apparel stores, 10,000 consumer electronics stores and 8,000 home furnishing stores,' according to The Washington Post.

Should those numbers prove accurate, that would be just fine with EMTY investors. As of the end of last year, EMTY's underlying index allocated nearly 32 percent of its weight to apparel retailers with home improvement and electronics retailers combining for almost 11 percent of the benchmark's weight.

While getting to 75,000 store closures by 2026 may seem like a lot, consider this: the UBS analysts note there have been more than 15,000 store closings since 2017.

What's Next

Not all of the retailers in EMTY's index will disappear. Some are massive enterprises with improving online presences, including Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT). Others, such as Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) cater to high end consumers.

Still, the trends favor the shift to online retail, a fact confirmed by 35 U.S. retailers filing for bankruptcy since 2016.

'Americans are increasingly shopping online. The average U.S. household spent $5,200 online last year, up nearly 50 percent from five years earlier,' according to the Post.

Related Links

A Gem Among Internet ETFs

An Interesting New Biotechnology ETF

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 17:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:53pANALYST : Uber Roadshow A 'Dark Shadow' Over Lyft
PU
01:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bad News For Stores, Good News For This ETF
PU
01:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
11:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EU Agrees To Six-Month Article 50 Flextension
PU
11:53aPORT REPORT : Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking To Boost U.S. Energy Developme..
PU
11:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Four New 11,000 TEU Boxships For Yang Ming
PU
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ad Revenue Another Big Catalyst For The Esports ETF
PU
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : First Predictions Of 2019 Hurricane Season Released
PU
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canada Reportedly To Target U.S. Agricultural Products In ..
PU
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup P..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 190 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 440 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,49
P/E ratio 2020 21,33
EV / Sales 2019 9,33x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 727 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 727
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.92%44 808
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.02%43 476
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.81%24 698
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.43%21 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About