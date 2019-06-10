Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Ballard Unveils 8th Generation Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Module at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

06/10/2019 | 04:33am EDT
Ballard Unveils 8th Generation Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Module at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

Charles Gross 6/10/2019 2:52:26 AM

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) today unveiled the Company's 8th generation high performance fuel cell module, the FCmove™-HD, at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit being held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ballard's new FCmove™-HD high performance fuel cell module for buses is shown above - the FCmove™ family of products is designed to power Heavy Duty Motive applications including buses, commercial trucks and trains. (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The culmination of product development and field experience based on almost 14 million kilometers (9 million miles) of vehicle operation, Ballard's FCmove™-HD fuel cell module is compact, robust and offers an impressive reduction in lifecycle cost. Launched today, the FCmove™-HD fuel cell module is the first in a family of FCmove™ products to be introduced and is specifically designed to meet the requirements of transit bus operators. It will be used in 1,000 fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) to be deployed in Europe by the new H2Bus Consortium, which was announced on June 3rd.

Future FCmove™ products will offer various power outputs to suit a broad range of commercial vehicles including trucks, coaches and trains.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO said,'Today, we see growing global interest in the compelling value proposition uniquely offered by fuel cell electric vehicles in Medium and Heavy Duty transportation applications. With a 35% reduction in lifecycle cost, the FCmove™-HD module represents a major advancement in the cost competitiveness of fuel cell solutions for this market. Today's product unveiling positions Ballard as the market leader in zero-emission PEM fuel cell power solutions for the Heavy Duty Motive market.'

Dr. Kevin Colbow, Ballard Chief Technology Officer added, 'In designing FCmove™ products, Ballard is prioritizing a reduction in lifecycle cost, while improving product performance. The FCmove™ fuel cell module offers attractive customer value based on high reliability, simplified system integration and optimized operating parameters.'

Benefits of FCmove™-HD compared to the current generation heavy-duty fuel cell module include:

Lower Lifecycle Cost- Expected 35% reduction in product lifecycle cost, achieved through lower maintenance requirements, higher reliability and 50% fewer parts.

High Reliability -The fuel cell module is a completely integrated system designed with a new generation of more robust balance-of-plant components to improve reliability. Utilizing Ballard's latest FCgen®-LCS fuel cell stack technology, the Company delivers its most reliable product to date with an expected operating lifetime greater than 30,000 hours.

Simplified System Integration- The smaller, more powerful fuel cell module enables greater flexibility in commercial vehicle design. Reducing the volume by 40% and weight by 35% has produced a compact, low-profile module that is ready to install in tight spaces.

Freeze Start Capability- FCmove™ is tolerant to a wider range of operating conditions, including freeze start to -25⁰C (-13⁰F) without external energy. Thereisno need to plug in the vehicle or use special start procedures.

Higher Temperature Operation- The fuel cell module can operate at higher temperatures, thereby permitting a smaller cooling package for integration flexibility, and generates HVAC heating, significantly improving overall fuel economy and vehicle efficiency.
Ballard will be showcasing the FCmove™ product in Stockholm, Sweden at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit ('UITP Summit 2019'), June 10th-12th. Attendees are invited to the product unveiling which will take place at stand A3114 on June 11th at 5:30pm CET.

Longtime Ballard customer Solaris Bus & Coach, based in Poland, is the first European transit bus manufacturer to integrate the FCmove™-HD module into an FCEB. The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen fuel cell electric bus will also be unveiled and displayed at UITP Summit 2019.

Ballard will continue to support the Company's existing customers that are using its current generation FCveloCity®fuel cell modules.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 08:32:02 UTC
