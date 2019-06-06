Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
News 
News

Cboe Global Markets : Bank Of America Thinks Netflix Will Be Just Fine Following Apple TV+ Entrance

06/06/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Bank Of America Thinks Netflix Will Be Just Fine Following Apple TV+ Entrance

Jayson Derrick 6/6/2019 5:26:44 PM

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will enter the streaming video space and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors have little reason to be concerned, according to Bank Of America.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Nat Schindler maintains a Buy rating on Netflix with an unchanged $450 price target.

The Thesis

Apple's new streaming video ambitions are meant to be an alternative to traditional cable TV within a highly fragmented market, Schindler said in a research report. As such, a new entrant in the market is unlikely to negatively impact Netflix's subscriber growth.

Apple boasts 1.4 billion users globally across all devices but this isn't enough to guarantee market share. Apple Music has around 50 million subscribers, which is 'much less' than Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). The same scenario is likely to play out on the streaming video space given Netflix's revenue represents around 70 percent of the total U.S. subscription streaming video market.

Schindler said the more likely impact from Apple's entrance will be felt by smaller and more traditional streaming video companies. These companies have less resources to compete against Apple's reported $1-$2 billion investment in content and Netflix's content to spend of $8-$9 billion.

Bottom line, there's little reason to see Apple becoming the 'base subscription package for everyday consumers' in the near term although content competition could be a concern over the longer-term. Netflix's popularity goes beyond its consumer appeal, headlining hired.com's list of top global employer brands.

Price Action

Netflix's stock is trading lower by about 1 percent at $362.37 per share Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

Apple Rolls Out Streaming Service Apple TV+, TV Channels

Raymond James Says Apple's Streaming Plans Are 'More Incremental Than Revolutionary,' Which Is A Good Thing For Netflix

Photo credit: Matthew Keys, Flickr



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 22:32:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,67
P/E ratio 2020 25,27
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.31%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
