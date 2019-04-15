Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Bank of Canada Survey Suggests Business Sentiment Has Turned Slightly Negative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT


Bank of Canada Survey Suggests Business Sentiment Has Turned Slightly Negative

Benzinga Newsdesk      4/15/2019 9:32:29 AM

-Dow Jones


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing Zayo Deal Just Days Away Price Could Reach $38.50/..
PU
11:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Down, Down, Down – Container Rates Are Down
PU
11:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bank of Canada Survey Suggests Business Sentiment Has Turn..
PU
11:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bank Of Japan's Kuroda Says Can Further Reduce Interest Ra..
PU
11:08aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Goldman Sachs Posts Mixed Q1 Res..
PU
10:53aPREPARING FOR TORONTO : Former Lions To Represent Detroit's Cannabis Ambitions I..
PU
10:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Parade Rolls Along As Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Re..
PU
10:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Belgian Cybersecurity Centre Finds No Evidence That Huawei..
PU
10:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
PU
10:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Supreme Court Rejects Allergan's Bid to Protect Patents..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,88
P/E ratio 2020 21,46
EV / Sales 2019 9,37x
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
Capitalization 10 729 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About