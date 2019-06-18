Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Be Bold With This Junk Bond ETF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Be Bold With This Junk Bond ETF

ETF Professor 6/18/2019 11:00:29 AM

Being bold with fixed income exchange traded funds is paying off this year. For example, the largest emerging markets bond ETF is up 9.3% year to date while the largest high-yield corporate bond ETF is higher by 8.8%.

Put those two themes together and the result is the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE: HYEM), which is up nearly 8% this year. While that trails its aforementioned counterparts, HYEM, perhaps surprisingly, has been less volatile than the largest junk bond and emerging markets bond ETFs this year.

'Relative to the U.S., emerging markets corporate bond markets are exhibiting healthier and improving credit metrics,' said VanEck in a recent research note. 'This is illustrated by the dramatic decline in net leverage over the past three years, compared to U.S. levels that have not shown the same improvement.'

Why It's Important

HYEM holds nearly 550 bonds, over 89% of which are rated BB or B, about the same percentage as is found in the domestically-focused Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. Plus, HYEM as fewer CCC-rated bonds than are found in the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. However, HYEM's 30-day SEC yield is 123 basis points higher than the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index's.

Still, there are risks to consider with HYEM.

'High yield total debt has declined 5% versus one year ago, with Latin America and EMEA posting the highest declines,' said VanEck. 'Total debt among Asian high yield issuers showed a small increase of 3% and EBITDA growth among those issuers in 2018 was the strongest versus other regions, although all regions posted increases.'

Debt issued by China, Brazil and Turkey combines for over 30% of HYEM's weight.

What's Next

When considering a fund like HYEM, investors need to evaluate risk-reward scenarios. Although the fund has trailed its U.S. rivals this year, that scenario could be poised to shift in HYEM's favor.

'For emerging markets high yield bond investors, the ultimate question is whether there is adequate compensation for the risk being taken, both on an absolute basis and relative to other asset classes,' said VanEck. 'The recent widening in credit spreads in conjunction with improved fundamentals has resulted in what we believe is a potentially attractive risk/reward tradeoff in emerging markets high yield corporate bonds.'

Related Links:

Blockchain ETFs Look Interesting Again

Megatrend ETFs Are Here



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says Unsure If Tariffs Alone Will Stop Chi..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.1M Wastewater Rehabilitation..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says 'Dialogue Is Proven To Be Unsuccessfu..
PU
12:54pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Up 3.7%; Digital Ally Shares Plummet
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lakefront Futures & Options To Market Trucking Freight Fut..
PU
12:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Trade Team To Meet Japanese Trade Officials On Sideline..
PU
12:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USTR Lighthizer Says He Hopes US, Japan Will Have Trade Ag..
PU
12:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Be Bold With This Junk Bond ETF
PU
12:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lighthizer Reaffirms No Decision Has Been Made Yet On Next..
PU
12:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kudlow Says China Has Not Asked For An Accommodation On Hu..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC11.56%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.40%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.87%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.27%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About