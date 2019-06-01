Log in
PU
PU
PU
Cboe Global Markets : BeiGene Announces Preliminary Phase 2 Results of Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Nasopharyngeal Cancer at #ASCO19; Nine of 21 Patients Achieved Stable Disease; Adverse Events Occurred in 14 Patients

06/01/2019 | 03:44pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
BeiGene Announces Preliminary Phase 2 Results of Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Nasopharyngeal Cancer at #ASCO19; Nine of 21 Patients Achieved Stable Disease; Adverse Events Occurred in 14 Patients

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 1:57:12 PM

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) today announced preliminary results of tislelizumab, its investigational anti-PD-1 inhibitor, in Chinese patients with nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) that were presented in a poster at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago May 31 - June 4, 2019.

'We believe that these data further support the broad development program for tislelizumab, including the global Phase 3 double-blind trial of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy in comparison to placebo with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC,' said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology, at BeiGene. 'We see tislelizumab as a potentially differentiated anti-PD1 antibody and are committed to improving outcomes for patients globally.'

'This is the first presentation of tislelizumab data in a population of patients with NPC, and we are encouraged by the objective response rate of 43 percent in Chinese patients with locally advanced or metastatic NPC. Tislelizumab was also generally well-tolerated in these patients,' said Siyang Wang, M.D., Chief Physician, Department of Head and Neck Oncology at The Fifth Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-Sen University, in Zhuhai, China, and lead author on the study. 'We hope that further study of tislelizumab may lead to a new treatment for the large number of patients with these tumors in need.'

Preliminary Results with Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with NPC

Phase 1/2 Poster Data (Abstract number 2556, board number #200)

The multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 trial of tislelizumab as monotherapy in advanced solid tumors in China (Chinadrugtrials.org registration number: CTR20160872) consists of a Phase 1 dose verification and pharmacokinetics component and a Phase 2 component of indication expansion in disease-specific cohorts, including patients with NPC solid tumors.

Data presented at ASCO today are from 21 patients with NPC, of whom 20 were enrolled in the Phase 2 indication-expansion portion of the trial. Patients were treated with tislelizumab at a dose of 200 mg every three weeks. Ninety-five percent of the study population received one or more prior regimens of systemic therapy. At the time of the data cutoff on December 1, 2018, median treatment duration was 7.5 months (2.1-15.8 months), median follow-up time was 11.7 months (4.9-15.7 months), and nine patients (43%) remained on treatment.

Adverse events (AEs) assessed by the investigator to be related to treatment occurred in 14 patients. Of those, the most common treatment-related AEs (TRAEs) (occurring in ≥ 10% of patients) were hypothyroidism (24%), anemia (14%), increased AST (10%), and hemoptysis (10%). There was one grade 4 cutaneous reaction TRAE that led to discontinuation. Of the eight patients (38%) who experienced immune-related AEs (irAEs), two patients experienced three grade ≥3 irAEs (drug interruption, n=1; rash, n=1; increased γ-glutamyltransferase, n=1). No patients experienced fatal TRAEs.

As of the data cutoff, all 21 patients were evaluable for antitumor activity. A total of nine patients achieved a confirmed partial response and nine patients achieved stable disease. Clinical benefit was observed regardless of PD-L1 expression. The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 43 percent. Median duration of response (DOR) was estimated as 8.3 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 10.4 months; however, data were not yet mature enough to estimate overall survival (OS).



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 19:43:06 UTC
