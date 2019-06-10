Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019

06/10/2019 | 09:38am EDT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/10/2019 7:57:36 AM

Top Upgrades
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Sell to Buy. Analog Devices shares rose 0.7 percent to close at $100.69 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII) from Neutral to Overweight. Federated Investors fell 0.5 percent to close at $31.76 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Underweight to Overweight. Redfin shares rose 2.1 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro SA (NYSE: AGRO) from Neutral to Buy. Adecoagro shares fell 1 percent to close at $6.97 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from In-Line to Outperform. Invitation Homes shares rose 0.2 percent to close at $ 26.65 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
  • UBS downgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Buy to Neutral. Lazard shares rose 0.2 percent to close at $34.37 on Friday.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) from Buy to Hold. MSC Industrial shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $72.02 on Friday.
  • Citigroup downgraded CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) from Neutral to Sell. CooTek (Cayman) shares rose 5.9 percent to close at $8.25 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At Home shares rose 0.1 percent to $7.62 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Cheniere Energy fell 0.6 percent to close at $43.24 on Friday.
Top Initiations
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Applied Therapeutics is set to $24. Applied Therapeutics shares closed at $9.30 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for MPLX is set to $35. MPLX shares closed at $31.06 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Guaranty Bancshares is set to $32. Guaranty Bancshares closed at $29.90 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $37. StoneCo closed at $26.63 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PSTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Postal Realty Trust is set to $18. Postal Realty Trust shares closed at $15.82 on Friday.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) with a Neutral rating. Sonim Technologies shares closed at $16.13 on Friday.
  • CICC initiated coverage on So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) with a Buy rating. The price target for So-Young is set to $20. So-Young closed at $14.58 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $40. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $35.77 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $28. Corteva shares closed at $26.31 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE: BBD) with a Sell rating. Banco Bradesco shares closed at $9.58 on Friday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 13:37:04 UTC
