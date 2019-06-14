Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 09:49am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/14/2019 8:10:41 AM

Top Upgrades
  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Louisiana-Pacific rose 2.2% to $25.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy. Red Robin shares rose 2.1% to $34.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Summit Insights Group upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Hold to Buy. Broadcom shares fell 10.2% to $253.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Hold to Buy. Bluegreen Vacations shares rose 16.3% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Harmonic shares rose 0.2% to close at $5.10 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Perform to Outperform. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 1.3% to close at $41.44 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Norbord Inc (NYSE: OSB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Norbord shares rose 2.6% to $22.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
  • Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Buy to Market Perform. Broadcom shares fell 9.8% to $254.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. CommScope shares fell 1.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Neutral to Underweight. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to close at $1.86 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) from Hold to Sell. Barnes shares rose 1.8% to close at $56.23 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from Overweight to Neutral. Ashland shares rose 2.4% to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Overweight to Neutral. Aon rose 0.2% to close at $189.68 on Thursday.
  • Citi downgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Buy to Neutral. Transocean shares fell 1.9% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Medidata shares fell 0.2% to $91.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) from Hold to Sell. Astronics shares fell 3.4% to $42.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $50. Comcast closed at $41.69 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with an Outperform rating. Investors Real Estate Trust shares closed at $60.25 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Yunji Inc (NASDAQ: YJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Yunji is set to $14. Yunji shares closed at $10.72 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herc Holdings is set to $50. Herc Holdings closed at $39.86 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep NV ADR (NYSE: ING) with an Underweight rating. ING closed at $11.15 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $105. First Republic Bank shares closed at $96.34 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for XBiotech is set to $13. XBiotech shares closed at $6.99 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $480. Charter Communications shares closed at $389.72 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Hold rating. The price target for National Vision is set to $26. National Vision shares closed at $30.26 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Midstream Partners is set to $34. Western Midstream Partners shares closed at $29.49 on Thursday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
09:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Industrial Production (MoM) for May 0.4 vs 0.2% Est; P..
PU
09:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Capacity Utilization Rate for May 78.1% vs 78% Est; Pr..
PU
09:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USDA Reports Cancellations Of Export Sales Of 136,000 Metr..
PU
09:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019
PU
09:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WhiteHorse Finance Announces PRicing Of OFfering By Sellin..
PU
09:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Synchrony And Suzuki Renew Multi-YEar Financing Agreement
PU
09:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alaska Communications Announces CEO Anand Vadapalli To Dep..
PU
09:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Twin River Says it Will File for a Secondary Offering by S..
PU
09:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sage Therapeutics Announces US Drug Enforcement Administra..
PU
09:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Iteris to Acquire Albeck Gerken for $10.7M Cash and Stock,..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.27%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED14.79%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.82%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.19%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About