Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019
Lisa Levin 6/14/2019 8:10:41 AM
Top Upgrades
Top Downgrades
Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Louisiana-Pacific rose 2.2% to $25.41 in pre-market trading.
Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Hold to Buy. Red Robin shares rose 2.1% to $34.17 in pre-market trading.
Summit Insights Group upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Hold to Buy. Broadcom shares fell 10.2% to $253.03 in pre-market trading.
Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Hold to Buy. Bluegreen Vacations shares rose 16.3% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Harmonic shares rose 0.2% to close at $5.10 on Thursday.
Oppenheimer upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Perform to Outperform. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 1.3% to close at $41.44 on Thursday.
BMO Capital upgraded Norbord Inc (NYSE: OSB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Norbord shares rose 2.6% to $22.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Buy to Market Perform. Broadcom shares fell 9.8% to $254.00 in pre-market trading.
Raymond James downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. CommScope shares fell 1.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading.
JP Morgan downgraded Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Neutral to Underweight. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to close at $1.86 on Thursday.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) from Hold to Sell. Barnes shares rose 1.8% to close at $56.23 on Thursday.
JP Morgan downgraded Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from Overweight to Neutral. Ashland shares rose 2.4% to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
Atlantic Equities downgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Overweight to Neutral. Aon rose 0.2% to close at $189.68 on Thursday.
Citi downgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Buy to Neutral. Transocean shares fell 1.9% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
KeyBanc downgraded Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Medidata shares fell 0.2% to $91.30 in pre-market trading.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) from Hold to Sell. Astronics shares fell 3.4% to $42.70 in pre-market trading.
Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $50. Comcast closed at $41.69 on Thursday.
Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with an Outperform rating. Investors Real Estate Trust shares closed at $60.25 on Thursday.
Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Yunji Inc (NASDAQ: YJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Yunji is set to $14. Yunji shares closed at $10.72 on Thursday.
Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herc Holdings is set to $50. Herc Holdings closed at $39.86 on Thursday.
Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep NV ADR (NYSE: ING) with an Underweight rating. ING closed at $11.15 on Thursday.
Credit Suisse initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $105. First Republic Bank shares closed at $96.34 on Thursday.
Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for XBiotech is set to $13. XBiotech shares closed at $6.99 on Thursday.
Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $480. Charter Communications shares closed at $389.72 on Thursday.
Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Hold rating. The price target for National Vision is set to $26. National Vision shares closed at $30.26 on Thursday.
Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Midstream Partners is set to $34. Western Midstream Partners shares closed at $29.49 on Thursday.
