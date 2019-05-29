Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:09am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019

Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 8:26:59 AM

Top Upgrades
  • Gabelli & Co. upgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Hold to Buy. Rockwell Automation shares fell 0.1 percent to $151.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from Neutral to Buy. Hartford Financial rose 1.3 percent to $53.15 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis upgraded Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) from Neutral to Outperform. LiveRamp shares rose 4 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) from Neutral to Overweight. Noah rose 0.3 percent to $38.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from Neutral to Buy. Radius Health shares rose 2.7 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) from Hold to Buy. Falcon Minerals fell 2.7 percent to close at $7.34 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Neutral to Buy. Allstate fell 0.1 percent to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from Neutral to Overweight. Flex shares fell 0.4 percent to close at $9.23 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Neutral to Sell. Clovis Oncology shares fell 4.2 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Global Payments shares fell 0.5 percent to $148.10 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Buy to Neutral. Atlassian shares fell 2 percent to $126.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Buy to Neutral. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.2 percent to $71.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Neutral to Sell. Esperion Therapeutics fell 4.6 percent to $49.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Sunlands Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: STG) from Neutral to Underperform. Sunlands shares rose 2.1 percent to close at $2.94 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Buy to Neutral. Chubb shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $146.46 on Tuesday.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Accumulate to Hold. Costco shares fell 0.6 percent to $244.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Underperform. NIO shares fell 2.3 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Neutral to Sell. General Mills shares closed at $51.09 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
  • Baird initiated coverage on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ANCN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Anchiano Therapeutics is set to $12. Anchiano Therapeutics shares closed at $4.90 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $29. Pinterest shares closed at $25.80 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forty Seven is set to $28. Forty Seven shares closed at $12.49 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,250. Alphabet closed at $1,139.56 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for National Vision is set to $38. National Vision shares closed at $27.36 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $220. Facebook closed at $184.31 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) with a Buy rating. The price target for IMV is set to $11. IMV shares closed at $4.14 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: SRCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $48. Twitter shares closed at $37.29 on Tuesday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 14:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sprint, T-Mobile To Meet With US Dept. Of Justice
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Up 3.2% As ..
PU
10:14aSPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER TO MAKE STAT : 00 a.m.
PU
10:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019
PU
10:04aGLOBAL TIMES EDITOR : 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroyin..
PU
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nightstar Therapeutics Offers Expected Timetable For Purch..
PU
09:41aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks Of Ma..
PU
09:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nemaura Medical Reports CE Mark Approval Of SugarBEAT
PU
09:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blue Lion Capital Issues Press Release Highlighting Presen..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 777
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.95%46 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.37%40 815
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.25%26 333
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.61%23 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About