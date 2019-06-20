Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Beyond Meat Expands Partnership With Del Taco, But Won't Be Coming To Taco Bell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:47am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Beyond Meat Expands Partnership With Del Taco, But Won't Be Coming To Taco Bell

Jayson Derrick 6/20/2019 8:02:05 AM

The plant-based meat alternative craze is making its way to one taco chain.

Expanding At Del Taco

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) announced Thursday an expanded partnership with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to offer a 100% plant-based protein option. The country's second largest Mexican-themed fast-food chain will offer two new signature protein-packed burritos: the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito.

Del Taco's meatless products underwent tests in multiple locations across the country and will now expand to its more than 580 locations, the company said.

'The enthusiasm shown by our fans during the first weeks of our Beyond Meat offerings was undeniable,' said John Cappasola, President and CEO of Del Taco.

Not Coming To Taco Bell

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s Taco Bell chain is known for offering vegetarian alternatives to its customers, but there are no plans to bring a plant-based product to its menu. Speaking to CNBC, Taco Bell's president of North American operations Julie Fells Masino said the restaurant chain 'looked' into plant-based alternatives.

The executive said Taco Bell executives met with Beyond Meat executives along with those at rival Impossible Foods,. Instead of a new partnership, Taco Bell will focus on marketing its vegetarian options which have been a staple for 57 years.

Del Taco closed Wednesday at $11.47 per share. Beyond Meat closed at $169.28 and was trading higher by 5% Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Why A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze May Be 'Just Around The Corner'

Another Company Joins The Plant-Based Food Race: Campbell Soup

Photo courtesy of Del Taco.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton Will Trav..
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canopy Shareholders Approve Acreage Deal, Legalization In ..
PU
12:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Feast On Income With A New ETF Of ETFs
PU
11:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Jensyn Acquisition Shareholders OK Merger With Peck Electr..
PU
11:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Naval Assets Have Been Dispatched To Drone Debris Field..
PU
11:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kroger CEO Says Tariffs From China Have A Minimal Impact, ..
PU
11:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Approves Edesa's Dermatitis Study, Shares Up More Than..
PU
11:51aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Gladstone Land Corporation Prices 2M Share Common Stock Of..
PU
11:50aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Axovant Strikes Gene Therapy Manufacturing Partnership Wit..
PU
11:50aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'The U.S. is calling the downing of one of it's drones by ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,42
P/E ratio 2020 24,20
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,67x
Capitalization 11 860 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.43%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.52%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.91%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About