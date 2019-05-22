Cboe Global Markets : Bicycle Therapeutics Prices 4M ADS IPO @$14/ADS

Log in

05/22/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Bicycle Therapeutics Prices 4M ADS IPO @$14/ADS

Charles Gross 5/22/2019 8:50:46 PM

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) product platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 4,333,333 American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') representing 4,333,333 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Bicycle has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 650,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Bicycle's ADSs are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 23, 2019 under the ticker symbol 'BCYC.' All of the ADSs are being offered by Bicycle. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bicycle, are expected to be approximately $60.7 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 02:27:02 UTC
