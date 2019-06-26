Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:27pm EDT
Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment

Jayson Derrick 6/26/2019 1:43:56 PM

Bank of America maintained a bearish stance on discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) after appointing a new CFO and reaffirming its guidance.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Jason Haas maintains an Underperform rating on Big Lots with a $23 price target.

The Thesis

Jonathan Ramsden will replace Timothy Johnson. Ramsden's background includes CFO of clothing apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from 2008 to 2014, COO from 2014 to 2016 and was CFO of global marketing services group TBWA Worldwide.

The company maintained its second-quarter EPS at 35 cents to 45 cents on a low-single-digit comp. The fact that management reiterated its guidance is a 'positive' but second-quarter results could prove to be 'low quality.' Specifically, Big Lots ended the first quarter with a 10% increase in inventory and promotional activity so far in the second quarter look to be elevated.

Haas said the appointment of a new CFO has little impact on Big Lots' outlook as management's emphasis on home furnishing within store remodels won't be enough to make up for losses in other categories. In fact, a change of management at this time could 'add execution risk' to the outlook.

Price Action

Shares of Big Lots were trading higher by 3% at $28.61 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement

Big Lots Hit With Big Downgrade

Photo credit: Mike Kalasnik from Fort Mill via Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 19:26:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:32pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Secret Sauce Behind The Best Performing Cannabis ETF I..
PU
03:32pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Micron Technology Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; Onco..
PU
03:27pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment
PU
03:07pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Trader Makes Aggressive Bullish Play On Stars Grou..
PU
02:57pSNEAKERS AS AN ASSET CLASS : 'The New Wave Of E-Commerce' Or A Bubble?
PU
02:27pOCEAN RATE REPORT : Philly Fire Sparks Product Tanker Earnings
PU
02:07pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GrowGeneration Closes $12.8M Private Placement
PU
01:22pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Corteva Trades Higher After Announcing Buyback, Dividend
PU
01:12pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
PU
01:12pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 29,53
P/E ratio 2020 24,49
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,79x
Capitalization 12 001 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 001
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.87%48 791
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%43 863
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.87%27 447
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.47%24 780
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%21 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About