Cboe Global Markets : Biohaven Prices 6.9M Share Public Offering @$43/Share

Cboe - Market News Story
Biohaven Prices 6.9M Share Public Offering @$43/Share
Charles Gross 6/19/2019 3:35:31 AM
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,976,745 of its common shares at a price to the public of $43.00per share. In addition, Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,046,511 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately$300 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Biohaven. The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:13:03 UTC