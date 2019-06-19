Cboe Global Markets : Biohaven Prices 6.9M Share Public Offering @$43/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/19/2019 3:35:31 AM

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,976,745 of its common shares at a price to the public of $43.00per share. In addition, Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,046,511 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately$300 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Biohaven. The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.