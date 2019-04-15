Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Boeing Says Pilots Will Play Pivotal Role In Efforts To Win Back Public Trust In Max Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:38pm EDT


Boeing Says Pilots Will Play Pivotal Role In Efforts To Win Back Public Trust In Max Brand

Benzinga Newsdesk      4/15/2019 1:00:57 PM

-Reuters


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:37:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pelosi Says She Wasn't Pleased When Trump Put Tariffs On E..
PU
02:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Boeing Says Pilots Will Play Pivotal Role In Efforts To Wi..
PU
02:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fisher-Price Sleeper Recall Could Cost Mattel Up To $60M
PU
02:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why So Many Freight Brokerages Have Offices In Colombia
PU
02:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nike's Tiger Rally Fizzles, But Technical Picture Still Bu..
PU
01:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Is The European Air Cargo Market Cause For Worry?
PU
01:43pPREPARING FOR TORONTO : MJ Freeway To Discuss Cannabis Technology
PU
01:23pHABIT RESTAURANTS OPTION ALERT : Sep 20 $13 Calls Sweep (46) near the Ask: 1502 ..
PU
12:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
PU
12:47pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Electronics for Imaging Surges Following Acquisition New..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,88
P/E ratio 2020 21,46
EV / Sales 2019 9,37x
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
Capitalization 10 729 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About