Cboe Global Markets : Bristow Exploring Strategic Alternatives; Co. Also Reaches Agreement with Lenders to Extend 10-Q Filing Deadline

Bristow Exploring Strategic Alternatives; Co. Also Reaches Agreement with Lenders to Extend 10-Q Filing Deadline



Financial Reporting and Debt Covenant Waivers

The Company has obtained waivers of its covenants with its secured equipment financing lenders and asset backed revolving credit facility ('ABL') lenders with respect to the timing of delivery of unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The waivers also include waivers of cross-default provisions arising from the decision to enter the 30-day grace period in connection with the Senior Notes. The waivers have the effect of extending the Company's deadline under its agreements with the lenders to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 until June 19, 2019, subject to certain conditions, including securing customary forbearance agreements with certain other debtholders as detailed in the Company's 8-K filing today.

Strategic Financial Alternatives Review and Liquidity Update

The Company has engaged Houlihan Lokey and Alvarez & Marsal as its financial advisors and Baker Botts L.L.P. and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal advisors to assist the Company in analyzing various strategic financial alternatives to address its capital structure, including strategic and refinancing alternatives to restructure its indebtedness and other contractual obligations.

There can be no assurance that this review will result in any particular outcome, or that the Company will succeed in obtaining the forbearance agreements referred to above.

As of April 12, 2019, the Company had approximately $202.1 million of liquidity, consisting of aggregate cash on hand and availability under its ABL facility.

As part of the strategic financial review process, Bristow has elected not to make an interest payment of approximately $12.5 million due April 15, 2019 on the Senior Notes. Under the terms of the relevant indenture, the Company has a contractual grace period of up to 30 days during which it may elect to make the interest payment and cure any related default. Bristow believes it is in its best interest to use the grace period to continue working with its advisors and creditors to review alternatives for improving its capital structure.

The Company does not intend to comment further on its financial results or performance until its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 has been filed with the SEC.



