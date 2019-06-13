Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Broadcom Shares Fall After Q2 Sales Miss, Guidance Cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 05:04pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Broadcom Shares Fall After Q2 Sales Miss, Guidance Cut

Brett Hershman 6/13/2019 3:23:50 PM

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares fell after reporting a second-quarter sales miss.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $5.21, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $5.517 billion, missing estimates by $173 million. The company cut FY2019 sales guidance from $24.5 billion to $22.5 billion.

'We currently see a broad-based slowdown in the demand environment, which we believe is driven by continued geopolitical uncertainties, as well as the effects of export restrictions on one of our largest customers,' the company said in a statement.

Broadcom shares traded down 6.2 percent to $263.45 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $281.61.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 21:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ensco Rowan Receives Proposal From Luminus Management; Ter..
PU
05:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Toughbuilt 8-K Shows Results Of Voting From Annual Shareho..
PU
05:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : VMware Reports Purchase Of Avi Networks, No Terms Disclose..
PU
05:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Depart As White House Press Secr..
PU
05:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Spirit Of Texas Bancshares Files $150M Registration Statem..
PU
05:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Broadcom Shares Fall After Q2 Sales Miss, Guidance Cut
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blue Apron Reports 1-For-15 Reverse Stock Split, Effective..
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WhiteHorse Finance Reports Common Stock Offering By Sellin..
PU
04:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Spirit Of Texas Bancshares S-3 Shows Mixed Securities Offe..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.39%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About