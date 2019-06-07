Cboe Global Markets : Caesars, Eldorado Resorts Combination Could Be Imminent

Cboe - Market News Story
Caesars, Eldorado Resorts Combination Could Be Imminent
Tanzeel Akhtar 6/7/2019 6:59:23 AM
Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) is nearing a deal to combine with casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI), according to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday night. The deal could be announced this month.
Caesars is one of the world's largest gambling companies and has had a number of offers, including Golden Nugget, Tilman Fertitta's casino company, and Boyd Gaming Corp.
Activist investor Carl Icahn recently rejected a takeover offer from Eldorado Resorts as too low - although the negotiations are continuing, according to the New York Post.
Caesars operating unit filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and has an estimated market value of roughly $6 billion and around $9 billion in debt.
Caesars shares were trading up 4.2 percent at $9.52 in Friday's pre-market session.
Related Links:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report
7 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2019
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 12:52:04 UTC