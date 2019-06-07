Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Caesars, Eldorado Resorts Combination Could Be Imminent

06/07/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
Caesars, Eldorado Resorts Combination Could Be Imminent

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/7/2019 6:59:23 AM

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) is nearing a deal to combine with casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI), according to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday night. The deal could be announced this month.

Caesars is one of the world's largest gambling companies and has had a number of offers, including Golden Nugget, Tilman Fertitta's casino company, and Boyd Gaming Corp.

Activist investor Carl Icahn recently rejected a takeover offer from Eldorado Resorts as too low - although the negotiations are continuing, according to the New York Post.

Caesars operating unit filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and has an estimated market value of roughly $6 billion and around $9 billion in debt.

Caesars shares were trading up 4.2 percent at $9.52 in Friday's pre-market session.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 12:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,71
P/E ratio 2020 25,30
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 399 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.62%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.91%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
