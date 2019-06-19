Cboe Global Markets : Calithera Biosciences Prices 12.5M Share Offering of Common Stock @$4.00/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/19/2019 3:34:19 AM

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Calithera from the offering are expected to be $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Calithera. In addition, Calithera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 of additional shares of common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.