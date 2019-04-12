Cboe Global Markets : Campbell Signs Definitive Agreement For Sale Of Bolthouse Farms For $510M

Log in
Campbell Signs Definitive Agreement For Sale Of Bolthouse Farms For $510M

0
04/12/2019
Campbell Signs Definitive Agreement For Sale Of Bolthouse Farms For $510M

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/12/2019 12:16:42 PM

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Bolthouse Farms to an affiliate of Butterfly Equity, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, for $510 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Upon the completion of the sale of Bolthouse Farms, which is expected by the end of fiscal 2019, Campbell will have divested its entire Campbell Fresh division. Campbell recently announced the sale of Garden Fresh Gourmet and the company's Everett, Washington, refrigerated soup plant. In fiscal year 2018, Campbell Fresh recorded net sales of $970 million. Proceeds from the divestiture of the Campbell Fresh businesses will allow the company to reduce debt by approximately $570 million. The transactions are not expected to impact the company's fiscal 2019 guidance.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 17:52:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
