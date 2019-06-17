Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend By 33%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:54pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend By 33%

Alex Oleinic 6/17/2019 1:20:33 PM

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) are trading higher on Monday after the real estate investment trust said Friday it will hike its quarterly dividend yield.

What Happened

Innovative Industrial Properties said it will pay a second-quarter dividend of 60 cents per share, which represents an increase of 33% from the previous one. The dividend also went up by 140% from the second quarter of 2018. The dividends are payable on July 15 to stockholders of record on June 28.

This represents the ninth consecutive quarterly dividend the REIT is paying since its IPO in December 2016.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties' board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of its 9% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Why It's Important

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of the largest real estate companies catering to the U.S. cannabis industry. In the last couple of months, the REIT has expanded its presence in Pennsylvania.

In April, the company acquired a 51,000 square foot property in Pittsburgh for which it had signed a long-term lease agreement with Maitri Genetics. In May, it acquired two buildings in Saxton with a total footage of 266,000 square feet and leased it to Green Leaf Medical.

The stock traded higher by 7.6% to $116.75 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Neptune Subsidiary Receives License Amendment Approval From Health Canada

The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 18:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Alphabet is worth 50% more if broken up, but not Facebook..
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Chamber Of Commerce Official Says The Objective Of Gett..
PU
03:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alibaba Proposes Stock Split To 'Increase Flexibility' Ahe..
PU
02:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Divi..
PU
02:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canopy Growth Announces Colombian Manufacturing Agreement ..
PU
02:19pREPORT : Egypt's Ousted President Morsi Dies During Trial
PU
02:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These Were The Most Actively Traded Securities On The OTC ..
PU
01:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Option Trader Selling The Yeti Bounce
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Georgia's Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement..
PU
01:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.74%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.91%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.77%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.07%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About