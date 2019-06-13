Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13

Cboe - Market News Story
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13
Eric TerBush 6/13/2019 3:20:37 PM
Gainers
-
cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 1.1 percent to close at $6.22.
-
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.49 percent to close at $100.91.
-
Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 2.17 percent, closing at $18.38.
-
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 0.81 percent to close at $13.63.
Losers
-
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.3 percent, closing at $7.57.
-
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 4.48 percent to close at $5.01.
-
Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 2.29 percent to close at $41.86.
-
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 4.33 percent to close at $16.36.
-
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.31 percent to close at $14.02, amid signing a new distribution deal with Bloom Farms.
-
GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.55 percent, closing at $175.74.
-
HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled 9.15 percent to close at $5.86, although one analyst remains bullish on its future.
-
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.28 percent to close at $2.0892.
-
Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 8.62 percent, closing at $2.65.
-
Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $40.70.
