Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27
Eric TerBush 6/27/2019 3:29:45 PM
Gainers
-
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.62% to close at $7.83.
-
Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.34% to close at $40.66.
-
Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.63% to close at $15.97.
-
CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.4%, closing at $4.99.
-
Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 9.82% to close at $9.95.
-
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.89%, closing at $170.20.
-
HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 7.33%, closing at $5.42.
-
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 1.84% to close at $12.71.
-
MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 7.78%, closing at $2.63.
-
Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 5.8%, closing at $15.69.
Losers
-
cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 0.35%, closing at $5.62.
-
Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped 4.45%, closing at $119.64.
-
Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.50.
-
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares decreased by 1.8%, closing at $46.35.
