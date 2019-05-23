Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 23

Cboe - Market News Story

Eric TerBush 5/23/2019 3:52:25 PM

The market generally contracted Thursday, amid rising tensions in U.S.-China trade relations. With fears of increasing tariffs and new export restrictions, stocks across the board have taken hits as new-found pessimism has dominated major exchanges today.

Cannabis was not exempt from this loss. Industrial chemicals, vaporizer hardware, and packaging may all face increased import costs. If instated, these increased fees may force businesses to suffer diminished profit margins or pass off those costs to the consumers, reducing the size of their customer base.