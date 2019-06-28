Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
Eric TerBush 6/28/2019 3:32:46 PM
Gainers
-
Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.06% to close at $15.98.
-
CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.6%, closing at $5.01.
-
cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 4.98%, closing at $5.90.
-
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares grew 1.29% to close at $172.39.
-
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew 3.23% to close at $123.56.
-
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.5%, closing at $46.58.
-
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.61%, closing at $13.55.
Losers
-
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 0.13%, closing at $7.82.
-
Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped 0.84%, closing at $40.31.
-
Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62% to close at $9.59.
-
HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 1.85%, closing at $5.32.
-
MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares decreased by 1.1%, closing at $2.6.
-
Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.99% to close at $15.23.
