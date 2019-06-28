Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:13pm EDT
Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28

Eric TerBush 6/28/2019 3:32:46 PM

Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares grew 0.06% to close at $15.98.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.6%, closing at $5.01.
  • cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 4.98%, closing at $5.90.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares grew 1.29% to close at $172.39.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew 3.23% to close at $123.56.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.5%, closing at $46.58.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 6.61%, closing at $13.55.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 0.13%, closing at $7.82.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped 0.84%, closing at $40.31.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62% to close at $9.59.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 1.85%, closing at $5.32.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares decreased by 1.1%, closing at $2.6.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.99% to close at $15.23.

Want to know why these stocks are moving? Click here for the most recent actionable cannabis articles.

Related Links:

Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Gets New Directors

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
PU
05:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Santander Consumer Reports $1.1B Buyback, raises Quarterly..
PU
05:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Bitcoin Tends To Make Bigger Moves On The Weekend
PU
04:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CB2 Insights Enters New Jersey Cannabis Market With NJAM A..
PU
04:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Gets New Directors
PU
04:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : AT&T Option Trades Suggest 'Risk-Off' Positioning Ahead Of..
PU
03:33pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Highpower International Sh..
PU
03:07pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Wall Street Reacts To Nike's First Earnings Miss In 7 Year..
PU
03:02pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 18 Stocks Joining The Russell Indices
PU
02:27pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 24,16
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,66x
Capitalization 11 840 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 840
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.51%48 216
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.68%25 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.17%24 079
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About