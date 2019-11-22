Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets, Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Carol Kennedy and Arianne Criqui Recognized for Excellence in their Fields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:37pm EST

Carol Kennedy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, and Arianne Criqui, Global Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services, were honored at the 5th Annual Markets Media Awards: Women in Finance for excellence in their fields. The awards recognize the most talented and accomplished women in the finance industry. Carol and Arianne were nominated because of their dedication, passion and persistence. They are extraordinary at what they do and exemplify what it means to be a leader. Learn more about each of them below.

Carol Kennedy Excellence in Marketing
and Communications
Promoted to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer in 2018, Carol led the integration of Cboe's Global Marketing and Communications functions, aligning and leveraging the two to more effectively market the company's growing multi-asset product line and expand its global customer base. Following a successful integration, Carol now leads the unified Marketing and Communications team and directs Cboe's strategic, product and policy messaging and positioning. She oversees the company's corporate and product marketing; social, print and broadcast media; digital, video and design production; content strategy and development and corporate communications.

Her leadership has created a collaborative team that can excel because of Carol's support and guidance. In addition to more than 26 years of service at Cboe, Carol has served the industry and exchange space as chair of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) Communications Task Force from 2010-2017.

Arianne Criqui
Excellence in Options
Arianne recently joined Cboe to lead the company's derivatives business and global client services team. She is focused on enhancing the client experience, educating new investors and developing an organic growth strategy for Cboe. She is currently leading her team to better Cboe's existing product suite to include more products with added functionality. Formerly Vice President, Head of Electronic Options Sales Distribution on the Equity Derivatives Sales team at Goldman Sachs, Arianne has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help her team deliver the best service to Cboe's clients.

In addition to her leadership in Cboe's client-facing business, Arianne is a company culture champion. Identifying associates' strengths to support their success is always top of mind for Arianne. She has been crucial to helping Cboe's Human Resources department improve the new associate onboarding process and is in the process of establishing an associate mentorship program, as well as a women's network to help women at Cboe grow their careers.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
12:37pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carol Kennedy and Arianne Criqui Recognized for Excellence..
PU
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 3Q Prepared Remarks
PU
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 3Q Earnings Presentation
PU
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Current report filing
PU
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
11/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/30INSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : October 30, 2019
PU
10/15INSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : October 15, 2019
PU
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.-1.36%12 893
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.64%52 283
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.70%39 604
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC66.96%30 566
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.06%27 690
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group