Cboe Global Markets : Carol Kennedy and Arianne Criqui Recognized for Excellence in their Fields

Carol Kennedy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, and Arianne Criqui, Global Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services, were honored at the 5th Annual Markets Media Awards: Women in Finance for excellence in their fields. The awards recognize the most talented and accomplished women in the finance industry. Carol and Arianne were nominated because of their dedication, passion and persistence. They are extraordinary at what they do and exemplify what it means to be a leader. Learn more about each of them below.

Carol Kennedy Excellence in Marketing

and Communications

Promoted to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer in 2018, Carol led the integration of Cboe's Global Marketing and Communications functions, aligning and leveraging the two to more effectively market the company's growing multi-asset product line and expand its global customer base. Following a successful integration, Carol now leads the unified Marketing and Communications team and directs Cboe's strategic, product and policy messaging and positioning. She oversees the company's corporate and product marketing; social, print and broadcast media; digital, video and design production; content strategy and development and corporate communications.

Her leadership has created a collaborative team that can excel because of Carol's support and guidance. In addition to more than 26 years of service at Cboe, Carol has served the industry and exchange space as chair of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) Communications Task Force from 2010-2017.

Arianne Criqui

Excellence in Options

Arianne recently joined Cboe to lead the company's derivatives business and global client services team. She is focused on enhancing the client experience, educating new investors and developing an organic growth strategy for Cboe. She is currently leading her team to better Cboe's existing product suite to include more products with added functionality. Formerly Vice President, Head of Electronic Options Sales Distribution on the Equity Derivatives Sales team at Goldman Sachs, Arianne has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help her team deliver the best service to Cboe's clients.

In addition to her leadership in Cboe's client-facing business, Arianne is a company culture champion. Identifying associates' strengths to support their success is always top of mind for Arianne. She has been crucial to helping Cboe's Human Resources department improve the new associate onboarding process and is in the process of establishing an associate mentorship program, as well as a women's network to help women at Cboe grow their careers.