CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's AT&T Options Trade

05/27/2019 | 11:24am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's AT&T Options Trade

Craig Jones 5/27/2019 9:41:45 AM

On CNBC's 'Options Action', Carter Worth spoke about unusually high options activity in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He noticed a couple of bullish patterns on its chart and he thinks the stock might move higher. Worth showed on the chart the inverse head and shoulders pattern and a cup and handle pattern. He also noticed that the stock moved above its downtrend line, pulled back and then bounced off the trend line.

Mike Khouw said AT&T pays a big dividend, which makes calls cheap. He is also concerned about its big debt level and he thinks that it would be best to use options to make a bullish bet. He wants to buy the July 32 calls for 95 cents. The trade breaks even at $32.95 or 2.11 percent above the current market price.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
