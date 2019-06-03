Cboe Global Markets : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade

Cboe - Market News Story
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade
Craig Jones 6/3/2019 5:45:20 AM
On CNBC's 'Options Action,' Carter Worth analyzed The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from a technical point of view. He said the stock has underperformed its peers over the last 10 years, but that might be over as it recently managed to outperformed Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE: XLP). Worth wants to take a long position in Coca-Cola.
Mike Khouw wants to use options to make a bullish bet. He wants to buy the August 49 call for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $50.50 or 2.79 percent above the current stock price.
