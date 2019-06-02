Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's TLT Trade

06/02/2019 | 04:39pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's TLT Trade

Craig Jones 6/2/2019 2:57:10 PM

Carter Worth spoke on CNBC's 'Options Action' about iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT). He noticed on the chart that the stock has completed its inverse head and shoulders pattern and its bullish cup and handle pattern and he expects to see a pullback.

Mike Khouw suggested a purchase of the August 130 puts for $2 as a way to make a bearish bet. The trade breaks even at $128 or 2.9 percent lower.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 20:38:07 UTC
