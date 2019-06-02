Cboe Global Markets : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's TLT Trade

Cboe - Market News Story

Craig Jones 6/2/2019 2:57:10 PM

Carter Worth spoke on CNBC's 'Options Action' about iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT). He noticed on the chart that the stock has completed its inverse head and shoulders pattern and its bullish cup and handle pattern and he expects to see a pullback.

Mike Khouw suggested a purchase of the August 130 puts for $2 as a way to make a bearish bet. The trade breaks even at $128 or 2.9 percent lower.