Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:49am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/13/2019 9:07:32 AM

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)'s Thursday 8-K filing shows that three-month global retail sales - March through May - were up 6% year-over-year.

The 8-K is a form used to notify investors in U.S. public companies of events that may be important to shareholders or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caterpillar shares were trading higher by 0.7% to $127.99 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Analysts: Amazon's Exit From Restaurant Delivery Implies Less Competition For Grubhub

Understanding US-China Trade Negotiations: The Ultimatum Game



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 14:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Greenlane, Bloom Farms Sign CBD Distribution Deal
PU
11:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019
PU
10:59aGBP/USD : Bears Waiting For Boris Johnson's First Triumph
PU
10:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : XRP/USD Rejected At $0.4100 As The Market Enters Into Anot..
PU
10:49aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; RH Earnings Beat Estimates
PU
10:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase
PU
10:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally
PU
10:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
PU
10:09a'#BREAKING : White House: Trump has been briefed on tanker attack in #GulfOfOman..
PU
09:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Theory going around that today's attack on oil tankers in..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.39%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About