Cboe Global Markets : Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)'s Thursday 8-K filing shows that three-month global retail sales - March through May - were up 6% year-over-year.
The 8-K is a form used to notify investors in U.S. public companies of events that may be important to shareholders or the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Caterpillar shares were trading higher by 0.7% to $127.99 at the time of publication.
