Cboe Global Markets : Celebrates Medal of Honor Recipients with Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and representatives from the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundationjoined Cboe on Friday, June 7, for a special opening bell-ringing ceremony. Now in its 20th year, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation preserves the legacy of the Medal of Honor and supports the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Medal of Honor recipients. The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor that can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Forces.

From left to right: Melvin Morris, U.S. Army Sergeant; Sammy Davis, U.S. Army Private; Patrick Brady, U.S. Army Major; Robert Patterson, U.S. Army Specialist Four

Cboe was honored to have four Medal of Honor recipients join us for a bell-ringing ceremony. We are so grateful for their service and to all those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Learn more about them and their service below.

Melvin Morris, Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Army Sergeant | Company: 3rd Company

Staff Sergeant Morris served the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor from President Obama on March 18, 2014. Upon learning a fellow team commander was killed near an enemy bunker, Staff Sergeant Morris reorganized his men in an effective assault posture before advancing to recover the team commander's body. The enemy wounded both men accompanying him, so he assisted them back to his forces' lines, then proceeded forward with enemy machine guns directed at him. He retrieved the team commander's body and made his way back, but was wounded three times on his journey.

Sammy Davis, Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Army Private | Company: Battery C, 2nd Battalion | Division: 4th Artillery, 9th Infantry Division

Private Davis served the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor from President Johnson on November 19, 1968. In a fraught battle with the Viet Cong, Private Davis continued fighting, despite multiple serious injuries and inability to swim. He used an air mattress to reach three wounded men in the nearby river, helping them to safety, while firing his weapon to prevent the Viet Cong from advancing.

Patrick Brady, Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Army Major | Company: 54th Medical Detachment | Division: 67th Medical Group, 44th Medical Brigade

Major Brady served the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and received the Medal of Honor from President Nixon on October 9, 1969. He volunteered to rescue wounded soldiers from enemy held territory. In a single day, Major Brady used three helicopters to evacuate a total of 51 wounded men.

Robert Patterson, Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Army Specialist Four | Company: 3rd Platoon, Troop B, 2nd Squadron | Division: 17th Calvary, 101st Airborne Division

Sergeant Patterson served the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor from President Nixon on October 9, 1969. During an assault against a North Vietnamese Army battalion, the leading squad of the 3rd platoon was pinned down by enemy fire. Sergeant Patterson and two members of his team moved forward. Sergeant Patterson continued to advance, despite warnings that he was moving into dangerous territory. He single-handedly destroyed five enemy bunkers and captured seven weapons.



Thank you to Major Brady, Private Davis, Staff Sergeant Morris and Sergeant Patterson for your courage and dedication.

After the bell-ringing, the Medal of Honor Recipients stopped by Cboe's SPX pit, where they were greeted with cheers and USA chants.

Learn more about the recipients who joined us today and their fellow Medal of Honor recipients here.