MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Chevron To Buy Anadarko In $33B Deal

04/12/2019 | 09:38am EDT
Chevron To Buy Anadarko In $33B Deal

Jayson Derrick 4/12/2019 7:57:00 AM

Integrated energy global giant Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVS) said Friday it reached an agreement to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies.

What Happened

As part of the merger agreement, Chevron will pay Anadarko shareholders $16.25 in cash plus 0.3869 Chevron shares for each Anadarko share held. The deal values Anadarko's stock at $65 per share and represents a premium of more than 35 percent from Thursday's closing price.

Anadarko's stock traded at $61.90 ahead of Friday's market open, up 32 percent. At the same time, Chevron's stock was lower by more than 4 percent.

Why It's Important

Chevron's acquisition of Anadarko is intended to enhance its Upstream portfolio and further improve on its already leading positions in large, attractive shale, deepwater and natural gas resource basins, the companies said. The deal is expected to translate to:

  • $1 billion in run-rate cost synergies before taxes;
  • Capital spending reductions of $1 billion within a year of closing
  • Become accretive to free cash flow and EPS assuming $60 Brent pricing;
  • Opportunity to divest $15 to $20 billion of assets through 2022; and
  • An increase in share buybacks from $4 billion to $5 billion per year.

The deal has been approved by both companies' board of directors and remains subject to approval by Anadarko shareholders and customary closing conditions. Once the transaction closes the combined entity will be run by Chevron CEO and Chairman Michael Wirth.

Related Links:

Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron's Mixed Quarter

The Bearish Case On A Big Energy ETF

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:37:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
