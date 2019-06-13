Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Chewy Prices 46.5M Share IPO @$22/Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:09pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Chewy Prices 46.5M Share IPO @$22/Share

Charles Gross 6/13/2019 6:31:10 PM

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 46,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The offering consists of 5,600,000 shares of Class A common stock being sold by Chewy and 40,900,000 shares of Class A common stock being sold by a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc. (the 'Selling Stockholder'). In addition, the Selling Stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,975,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Chewy will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 14, 2019 under the symbol 'CHWY.' The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., BC Partners Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Nomura Securities International, Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Facebook Signs Up More Than a Dozen Companies to Back New ..
PU
08:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chewy Prices 46.5M Share IPO @$22/Share
PU
06:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What The Truck?!? Backhaul – Love Is An ECom Battlef..
PU
06:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DryShips' Fleet Valuation Provides Support For Economou Bi..
PU
05:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Progenics To Sends Letter To Shareholders, Urges Vote For ..
PU
05:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Verso Says Has Yet To Select Permanent CEO 'and, given ind..
PU
05:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ContraVir Shares Were Earlier Halted On Circuit Breaker, R..
PU
05:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ContraVir Pharma RW WD Filing Shows Form RW Earlier Thurs...
PU
05:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Doubleline Capital CEO Gundlach Says Sees Dollar Closing D..
PU
05:29pFREIGHTWAVES NOW : Opportunities In Air Cargo, Competition In E-Commerce
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED14.79%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About