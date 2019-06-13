Cboe Global Markets : Chewy Prices 46.5M Share IPO @$22/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/13/2019 6:31:10 PM

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 46,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The offering consists of 5,600,000 shares of Class A common stock being sold by Chewy and 40,900,000 shares of Class A common stock being sold by a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc. (the 'Selling Stockholder'). In addition, the Selling Stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,975,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Chewy will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 14, 2019 under the symbol 'CHWY.' The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., BC Partners Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Nomura Securities International, Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.