MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Chimerix Received Notification From Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Its Intention To Terminate The License Agreement For; Pursuant To Agreement, Co. Granted Contravir Rights For The Development And Commercialization Of CMX157

0
04/04/2019 | 05:12pm EDT
Chimerix Received Notification From Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Its Intention To Terminate The License Agreement For; Pursuant To Agreement, Co. Granted Contravir Rights For The Development And Commercialization Of CMX157

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/4/2019 3:31:18 PM

On April 2, 2019, Chimerix, Inc. (the 'Company') received notification from ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('ContraVir') of its intention to terminate the License Agreement by and between the Company and ContraVir, dated December 17, 2014 (the 'License Agreement'). The termination of the License Agreement will be effective on June 1, 2019.

Pursuant to the License Agreement, the Company granted ContraVir rights for the development and commercialization of CMX157, the Company's novel lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate, for certain antiviral indications. Upon the effectiveness of the termination of the License Agreement, the Company will reacquire all worldwide rights to CMX157.

ContraVir made the decision to terminate the License Agreement following its decision to no longer pursue development of CMX157.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:11:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,35
EV / Sales 2019 9,25x
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
Capitalization 10 769 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 806
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 389
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.77%43 561
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.48%24 671
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 506
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.37%22 128
