Cboe Global Markets : Chimerix Received Notification From Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Its Intention To Terminate The License Agreement For; Pursuant To Agreement, Co. Granted Contravir Rights For The Development And Commercialization Of CMX157

Chimerix Received Notification From Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Its Intention To Terminate The License Agreement For; Pursuant To Agreement, Co. Granted Contravir Rights For The Development And Commercialization Of CMX157

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/4/2019 3:31:18 PM

On April 2, 2019, Chimerix, Inc. (the 'Company') received notification from ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('ContraVir') of its intention to terminate the License Agreement by and between the Company and ContraVir, dated December 17, 2014 (the 'License Agreement'). The termination of the License Agreement will be effective on June 1, 2019.

Pursuant to the License Agreement, the Company granted ContraVir rights for the development and commercialization of CMX157, the Company's novel lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate, for certain antiviral indications. Upon the effectiveness of the termination of the License Agreement, the Company will reacquire all worldwide rights to CMX157.

ContraVir made the decision to terminate the License Agreement following its decision to no longer pursue development of CMX157.