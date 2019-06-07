Cboe Global Markets : 'China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs...' -Tweet From Pres Trump

Cboe - Market News Story
'China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs...' -Tweet From Pres Trump
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/7/2019 11:38:12 AM
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1137035722043547649
