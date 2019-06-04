Cboe Global Markets : 'Chinese President Xi Jinping says that his country is ready to join Russia in achieving greater progress for the cooperation among the #BRICS members and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization' -Tweet From China's Xinhua

Cboe - Market News Story
'Chinese President Xi Jinping says that his country is ready to join Russia in achieving greater progress for the cooperation among the #BRICS members and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization' -Tweet From China's Xinhua
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/4/2019 3:09:42 PM
https://twitter.com/XHNews/status/1136001671887294464
