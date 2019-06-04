Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : 'Chinese President Xi Jinping says that his country is ready to join Russia in achieving greater progress for the cooperation among the #BRICS members and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization' -Tweet From China's Xinhua

0
06/04/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
'Chinese President Xi Jinping says that his country is ready to join Russia in achieving greater progress for the cooperation among the #BRICS members and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization' -Tweet From China's Xinhua

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/4/2019 3:09:42 PM

https://twitter.com/XHNews/status/1136001671887294464



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,19
P/E ratio 2020 24,86
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,92x
Capitalization 12 184 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.54%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.53%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
