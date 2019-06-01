Cboe Global Markets : Clovis Oncology Announces Expanded Rubraca Data from ARIEL3 and TRITON2 Trials in Ovarian and Prostate Cancers to be Presented at #ASCO19

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 6:34:38 AM

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced multiple datasets being presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, May 31 - June 4, 2019. These include presentations of exploratory endpoint evaluations and updated safety data from the pivotal Phase 3 ARIEL3 trial evaluating Rubraca® (rucaparib) for the maintenance treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, as well as genomic characteristics of BRCA1/2 mutations among metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients in the Phase 2 TRITON2 trial evaluating Rubraca in mCRPC.

'The breadth and depth of data from both company and investigator-sponsored Rubraca trials presented at this year's ASCO meeting demonstrate the growing strength of the data and clinical development programs behind Rubraca,' said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. 'Accordingly, we look forward to presenting updated clinical data from the TRITON2 study at an upcoming medical conference in the second half of 2019 and submitting our planned supplemental NDA filing for BRCA-mutant advanced prostate cancer in Q4 2019.'

ARIEL3 Exploratory Endpoints and Updated Safety Data

During an afternoon session on Saturday, June 1, Robert L. Coleman, MD, professor of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and co-coordinating investigator in the ARIEL3 clinical trial program, will present the poster 'Exploratory analysis of the effect of maintenance rucaparib on post-progression outcomes in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian carcinoma and updated safety data from the phase 3 study ARIEL3' (Abstract #5522/Poster Board #345).

Data from this analysis of the ARIEL3 trial, which enrolled patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian carcinoma, demonstrated that Rubraca significantly improved the clinically meaningful exploratory endpoints of chemotherapy-free interval (CFI), time to start of first subsequent therapy (TFST), time to investigator-assessed progression on the subsequent line of treatment or death (PFS2), and time to second subsequent therapy (TSST) vs. placebo.

The updated safety profile generated in this analysis is consistent with the previously-reported primary efficacy data analysis based on a data cutoff date of April 15, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any grade (rucaparib vs. placebo) were nausea (75.8% vs. 36.5%), asthenia/fatigue (70.7% vs. 44.4%), dysgeusia (39.8% vs. 6.9%), and anemia/decreased hemoglobin (39.0% vs. 5.3%). The most common grade ≥3 TEAEs were anemia/decreased hemoglobin (21.5% vs. 0.5%) and alanine/aspartate aminotransferase increase (10.2% vs. 0.0%).

'These data positively reinforce our current clinical utilization and understanding of rucaparib as maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer,' said Dr. Coleman. 'They provide further confirmation that rucaparib may help women and their physicians sustain a response to platinum-based chemotherapy.'

Genomic Characteristics of BRCA1/2 Alterations in Patients with mCRPC Enrolled in TRITON2

Also on Saturday, June 1, Wassim Abida, MD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and coordinating investigator for the TRITON2 study, will present the poster 'Genomic characteristics of deleterious BRCA1 and BRCA2 alterations and associations with baseline clinical factors in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) enrolled in TRITON2' (Abstract #5031/Poster Board #143).

The ongoing phase 2 TRITON2 (NCT02952534) study is evaluating the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor rucaparib in mCRPC patients harboring a deleterious germline or somatic mutation in BRCA1, BRCA2, ATM, or other DNA damage repair (DDR) genes as determined by central screening of tumor tissue or plasma, or from local testing. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays evaluating tumor tissue and circulating cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA) in plasma were both used to successfully identify patients with eligible alterations in BRCA1/2. The plasma assay is minimally invasive and reliably detects alterations in patients with disease that is difficult to biopsy.

In this analysis, associations between baseline genomic and clinical characteristics were assessed. Several findings support the hypothesis that germline BRCA1/2 alterations are a prognostic factor in prostate cancer associated with more rapid progression to advanced disease. Patients with germline BRCA1/2 alterations were younger at time of enrollment into TRITON2, had more advanced disease at time of diagnosis and had a shorter time between diagnosis and enrollment into TRITON2 as compared to patients with somatic BRCA1/2 alterations. However, responses to rucaparib were observed in patients with germline or somatic BRCA1/2 alterations, highlighting the potential of rucaparib to benefit both groups of patients.

Today's poster includes the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) data based on the same June 29, 2018 visit cut-off date presented at ESMO 2018 and presents those data by germline or somatic BRCA1/2 mutation status. By investigator-assessed RECIST/PCWG3, the confirmed ORR in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA1/2 mutation treated with Rubraca was 50% (5/10) or 40% (6/15), respectively. By PSA response, the confirmed ORR in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA1/2 mutation treated with Rubraca was 66.7% (10/15) or 43.3% (13/30), respectively.

'These data reinforce the importance of genomic testing to inform clinical decision making, including consideration of plasma testing in patients with mCRPC,' said Dr. Abida. 'Clinicians are increasingly reliant on a patient's unique genomic profile to determine therapeutic options, especially as targeted agents such as PARP inhibitors advance toward additional approved indications.'

The Clovis-sponsored ASCO posters will be available online at http://clovisoncology.com/pipeline/scientific-presentations/ as of the time they are presented at the meeting.

Additional Rubraca Poster Presentations: Investigator-Initiated Trials

Two trials in progress posters describe investigator-initiated studies that were selected for poster presentations at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting. These include a multi-center Phase 2 trial of rucaparib in combination with nivolumab as maintenance therapy for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (Abstract #TPS4153/Poster Board #252a) to be presented on Monday, June 3 from 8:00-11:00am CDT in Hall A; and a Phase 1b/2a study of rucaparib combined with nivolumab in mCRPC and advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer (Abstract #TPS2663/Poster Board #297b) presented today from 8:00-11:00am CDT in Hall A.