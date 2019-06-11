Cboe Global Markets : Clovis Oncology Discloses Amended And Restated Certificate Of Incorporation To Increase Number Of Shares Of Common Stock Authorized For Issuance From 100M To 200M

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/11/2019 3:40:31 PM

This amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K initially filed by Clovis Oncology, Inc. (the 'Company') on June6, 2019 (the 'Original Report') is being filed to correct a typographical error in the description of Proposal Two in Item 5.07 of the Original Report. The Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation has been amended to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance by the Company from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000. The description of this amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation was correctly described in Item 5.03 and Item 9.01 of the Original Report. Except as specifically noted above, this Form 8-K/A does not modify or update disclosures in the Original Report.