Cboe Global Markets : Coal Stocks Soar

Cboe - Market News Story
Coal Stocks Soar
Michael J. Zerinskas 6/19/2019 4:06:54 PM
Coal stocks are soaring this morning across the board after a huge coal mine in Russia exploded, killing at least 30 people, with 60 more missing. Shares of the Market Vectors Coal ETF (NYSE: KOL) are currently trading higher by 7.83% to $35.43. Other notable movers are Walter Industries (NYSE: WLT), higher by 6.55%, and Consol Energy (NYSE: CNX), higher by 7.82%.
Consol Energy also announced this morning that they have completed a $1.5 billion Senior Secured Loan agreement for a four-year revolving credit facility. Options activity in the name is rising with 1,000 of the June $45 call purchased; volume exceeded open interest.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:13:06 UTC