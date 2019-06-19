Cboe Global Markets : Coal Stocks Soar

Cboe - Market News Story

Michael J. Zerinskas 6/19/2019 4:06:54 PM

Coal stocks are soaring this morning across the board after a huge coal mine in Russia exploded, killing at least 30 people, with 60 more missing. Shares of the Market Vectors Coal ETF (NYSE: KOL) are currently trading higher by 7.83% to $35.43. Other notable movers are Walter Industries (NYSE: WLT), higher by 6.55%, and Consol Energy (NYSE: CNX), higher by 7.82%.

Consol Energy also announced this morning that they have completed a $1.5 billion Senior Secured Loan agreement for a four-year revolving credit facility. Options activity in the name is rising with 1,000 of the June $45 call purchased; volume exceeded open interest.