Cboe Global Markets : Coal Stocks Up Big On Supreme Court News

06/19/2019 | 05:14pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Coal Stocks Up Big On Supreme Court News

Jayson Derrick 6/19/2019 4:07:39 PM

Coal stocks were trading higher on Wednesday morning after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Obama's Clean Power Plan intended to cut emissions from power plants.

Bloomberg noted that a 5-4 order halts the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan until the final months of Obama's term. The publication added that the Supreme Court's vote 'casts doubt' on the ultimate fate of the clean power plan.

Related Link: The Coal Conundrum For Transporation ETFs

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) were surging higher by nearly 30 percent ahead of Wednesday's market open, while Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) were higher by more than 25 percent.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNX)'s stock was trading higher by more than 10 percent, and shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CLF) were higher by around 6 percent.

Image Credit: Public Domain



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:13:06 UTC
