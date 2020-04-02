Cboe Global Markets : Commends Federal Banking Agencies' Action to Strengthen Market Liquidity in Response to COVID-19

CHICAGO - April 2, 2020 - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today issued a statement commending the action of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to authorize early adoption of the Standardized Approach to Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) by banking organizations, and thereby help strengthen current options market liquidity during this time of unprecedented market turbulence as a result of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

