Cboe Global Markets : Cummins To Buy Hydrogenics For Total Value Of $290M

Cummins To Buy Hydrogenics For Total Value Of $290M
Tanzeel Akhtar 6/28/2019 11:02:20 AM
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) will acquireHydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) for $15 per share in cash, and a total value of $290 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter.
Air Liquide holds 18.6% ownership stake in Hydrogenics.
'It is a great honour to be associated with such distinguished companies as Cummins and Air Liquide. We look forward with renewed vigor to work alongside them to accelerate the transformative journey,' said Daryl Wilson, CEO of Hydrogenics.
Cummins shares were up 0.8% at $169.67 and Hydrogenics shares were down 3.9% at $14.89 at time of publication.
