Cboe Global Markets : Dan Nathan's SPDR S&P Homebuilders Trade

Cboe - Market News Story
Dan Nathan's SPDR S&P Homebuilders Trade
Craig Jones 5/27/2019 9:44:04 AM
Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's 'Options Action' about a bearish options trade in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB). He is bearish because the recent new home sales were bad, despite the decrease in interest rates. Its chart also looks bad as the stock failed to break above its 52-week high and it fell below its trend line.
To make a bearish bet, Nathan wants to buy the September 40/35 put spread for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $38.75 or 2.56 percent below the current stock price.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:23:01 UTC