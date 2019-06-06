Cboe Global Markets : Document Security Systems Prices 11.2M Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock @$0.50/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/6/2019 3:21:45 AM

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $5.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. These proceeds, plus proceeds from the shares reserved for the over-allotment option, represent the maximum amount available under the Company's effective shelf registration statement. The proposed offering equates to 11.2 million shares of DSS's common stock at a price of $0.50 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research, product and brand development, strategic initiatives and general corporate and working capital purposes. Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, purchased $1 million of shares in the offering.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.