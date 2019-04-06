Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Dollar Tree Comments on Starboard Value's Withdrawal of Nominees

04/06/2019
Dollar Tree Comments on Starboard Value's Withdrawal of Nominees

Charles Gross 4/6/2019 6:20:19 AM

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) issued the following statement regarding Starboard Value's ('Starboard') decision to withdraw its slate of nominees for election to Dollar Tree's Board of Directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

'We welcome Starboard's announcement and appreciate the constructive engagement and dialogue we continue to have with them and our other shareholders. Dollar Tree's Board and management team are committed to pursuing our announced plan to improve Family Dollar performance and to testing other ways to help deliver sustainable value-creation for shareholders while providing the best possible experience and value for our customers. Our Company has strong momentum and we look forward to building on this and delivering value to all our stakeholders in the years ahead.'

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to Dollar Tree.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 11:57:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,48
P/E ratio 2020 21,26
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Capitalization 10 696 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 696
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 621
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.56%43 708
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.86%24 870
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.71%22 530
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 200
