Cboe Global Markets : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires ANDA Portfolio

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires ANDA Portfolio

Charles Gross 4/13/2019 5:26:11 PM

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE: RDY) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 42 approved, non-marketed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the U.S.

The portfolio includes more than 30 generic injectable products. These products will require to be technology transferred and could be launched within the next one to two years. The value of total addressable market for these products in the U.S. is approximately $645 million for the calendar year ending in December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, commented, 'The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to significantly enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. This transaction will help augment our injectables product portfolio in the U.S. market and globally.'