CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires ANDA Portfolio

04/13/2019 | 07:08pm EDT
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Acquires ANDA Portfolio

Charles Gross 4/13/2019 5:26:11 PM

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE: RDY) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 42 approved, non-marketed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the U.S.

The portfolio includes more than 30 generic injectable products. These products will require to be technology transferred and could be launched within the next one to two years. The value of total addressable market for these products in the U.S. is approximately $645 million for the calendar year ending in December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, commented, 'The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to significantly enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. This transaction will help augment our injectables product portfolio in the U.S. market and globally.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 23:07:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
