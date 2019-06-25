Cboe Global Markets : Dustin Johnson, Kid Rock Hit Links As PGA Comes To Detroit With Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cboe - Market News Story

Dylan Wittenberg 6/25/2019 11:58:51 AM

Detroit is hosting the PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.

It's the first PGA event to be played within city limits and features some of the sport's top names, including Dustin Johnson, the No. 2 player worldwide and 2016 U.S. Open champion; Rickie Fowler, the No. 14 player worldwide; and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

The tournament, which takes place at Detroit Golf Club, begins Thursday, June 27 and wraps Sunday, June 30.

Rocket Mortgage and Detroit Golf Club are hosting a number of events outside the tournament itself, including the Area 313 Challenge Tuesday afternoon.

The event, named for Detroit's '313' area code, brings three of golf's top names - Johnson, Fowler and Bubba Watson - for a three-hole competition.

Each of the three golfers have their own team of three other Detroit and national celebrities.

The event, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Detroit Golf Club, is on holes 14-16.

The teams will play in a scramble format, with the goal of seeing which team is the first to register scores of 3 (eagle), 1 (ace) and 3 (birdie) on the three-hole stretch.

'Team Rickie'

Fowler: five-time PGA TOUR winner, world No. 14 and Rocket Mortgage ambassador.

Kid Rock: musician and Michigan native.

Justin Abdelkader: veteran Red Wings left wing and alternate captain.

Blair O'Neal: professional golfer and model, Golf Channel host .

'Team DJ'

Johnson: world No. 2, 2016 U.S. Open champion and 20-time PGA Tour winner.

Jerome Bettis: Pro Football Hall of Famer, Detroit native.

Dylan Larkin: Red Wings center and NHL all-star.

Paige Spiranac: social media personality and professional golfer.

'Team Bubba'

Watson: 2012 and 2014 Masters champ, 12-time PGA Tour winner and world No. 22.

Tom Izzo: Michigan State University men's basketball coach.

Jimmy Howard: veteran Red Wings goalie.

Troy Mullins: female world long drive competitor.

During the tournament itself, the first PGA Tour player to score 3-1-3 on holes 14-16 over the four days of play will win $313,000, according to the tournament organizers.

Half of that prize will be donated to Detroit-based nonprofits and half to a charitable group of the player's choosing.

Johnson, Fowler, and Watson are three of the tour's top players and are represented by the following brands:

Fowler: PUMA SE/ADR (OTC: PUMSY)

Johnson: ADIDAS AG/S ADR (OTC: ADDYY), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY)

Watson: Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF)-owned Titleist

Although these players have other sponsorships - Johnson and TaylorMade, Watson and Ping - only Puma, Adidas, RBC, and Titleist (Acushnet Holdings) are publicly traded.

Fowler is known around the golf world for his elaborate outfits of brightly colored Puma gear; Watson has his signature Ping visor; and Johnson has his flat-bill TaylorMade hat and the sporty look of a professional golfer with his Adidasshirt with the RBC logo on the sleeve.

Related Links:

Callaway Shares Move Lower Despite Q1 Beat; Jack Wolfskin Weakness Comes In Focus

They're In The Hole! Sportsbooks Lose Big On Tiger's Masters Win

Bryce Matulonis contributed to this report.