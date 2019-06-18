Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2019

Cboe - Market News Story
Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2019
Lisa Levin 6/18/2019 3:08:42 AM
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $884.08 million.
Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $469.05 million.
Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.
Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $39.02 million.
