Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019

Cboe - Market News Story
Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019
Lisa Levin 6/4/2019 3:00:34 AM
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
-
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
-
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
-
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $734.99 million.
-
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $745.13 million.
-
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $260.64 million.
-
Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $228.12 million.
-
Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.19 million.
-
Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
-
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
-
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
-
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $220.41 million.
-
Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.01 million.
-
HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $84.06 million.
-
Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $184.14 million.
-
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $155.28 million.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:39:08 UTC